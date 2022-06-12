BTS’ Yet To Come makes history; Breaks group’s own record for biggest Spotify debut by a Korean-language song

On June 10, group BTS made their highly-anticipated return with their anthology album ‘Proof’, featuring some new tracks (‘Yet To Come’, ‘Run BTS’, and ‘For Youth’) and many of their past hits. Along with the album, the septet also released a nostalgia-inducing music video for the title track, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

On just the first day, all of the new tracks from ‘Proof’ debuted at high ranks on Spotify’s daily Global Top 200 chart. Along with the new songs, many of BTS' older songs that are included in the anthology album also entered the chart, totalling an impressive 28 songs in the Global Top 200 for June 10 by the septet.

Out of these, the group’s new title track, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, made a new record! The song debuted at number 3 on the music streaming platform's daily global chart, with a whopping total of 7,178,605 streams, racked up on just its first day since release. With this, ‘Yet To Come’ breaks BTS’ own record, and garners the highest number of first-day streams by any Korean-language song released on Spotify (surpassing BTS and Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’, which gathered 6.7 million streams on the first day).

In addition, ‘Run BTS’ (one of the new tracks from ‘Proof’) entered the chart at number 6, while another new track ‘For Youth’ debuted at number 11. Meanwhile, ‘Born Singer’ (previously only available on SoundCloud), debuted at number 16.

Among the previously released tracks featured on ‘Proof’, five songs ranked in the top 100: ‘Dynamite’ rose to number 47, ‘Butter’ rose at number 50, BTS and Coldplay’s collab ‘My Universe’ at number 68, the group’s debut title track ‘No More Dream’ at number 69 (new), and ‘Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey)’ at number 85 (re-entry).

Meanwhile, ‘Boy in Luv’ ranked at number 103 (new), ‘N.O’ at number 104 (new), ‘I NEED U’ at number 108 (new), ‘Life Goes On’ at number 109 (re-entry), ‘FAKE LOVE’ at number 112 (re-entry), ‘Intro : Persona’ at number 116 (re-entry), ‘Run’ at number 119 (new), ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ at number 123 (new), ‘Danger’ at number 128 (new), ‘Spring Day’ at number 130 (re-entry), ‘Burning Up (Fire)’ at number 143 (new), ‘ON’ at number 145 (re-entry), ‘DNA’ at number 146 (re-entry), ‘Euphoria’ at number 149 (re-entry), ‘Stay’ at number 158 (re-entry), ‘Moon’ at number 174 (re-entry), ‘IDOL’ at number 177 (re-entry), ‘Filter’ at number 183 (re-entry), and ‘Intro: Singularity’ at number 197 (re-entry).

Congratulations to BTS!

