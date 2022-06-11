BTS Yet To Come MV: ALL similarities featuring RUN, Spring Day, FAKE LOVE & more music videos

Unraveling a BTS music video is a fun but complex task that we have taken up. Going back to all the iconic music videos that the boys have released ever since their debut in 2013 was as much an emotional ride for us as it was a peek through a detective lens. The ‘Yet To Come’ music video has an abundance of references from past music videos from the group, bringing their HYYH era to the forefront once again. Here’s all the similarities we found.

We will start off by saying that the color palette highly reminds us of the ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film while the desert and the beach have a constant presence in BTS’ content.

(The observations have been made according to the flow of the msuic video.)

Jungkook:



It can be linked back to the ‘화양연화 (or HYYH) on stage : prologue’ video that was released in 2015. Jungkook once again looks at BTS through his fingers.

BTS on chairs:



The seven members grab a formation that is a nod to their ‘Just One Day’ music video only this time they are in the middle of a desert instead of a room.

Jin:



Member Jin’s gesture is a familiar one as we are taken back to the end of the ‘FAKE LOVE’ music video when one by one everyone separates themselves from his grasp.

Empty merry-go-round:



A crucial item in the BTS Universe, the roundabout ride in an almost exactly similar scene is also present in the ‘Spring Day’ music video.

Statue:



The winged statue was a common site in the ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ music video.

SUGA:



Member SUGA has carried his story over the years with a frequent feature from his beloved piano, that now stands in a bed of flowers unlike fire in the ‘WINGS Short Film #4 FIRST LOVE’ video, a butterfly making its way through it.

RM:



The container with the particular number from the ‘I NEED U’ music video has returned besides RM whose rap flows over.

J-Hope:



The green t-shirt can relate to the ‘Spring Day’ music video where he sat atop a moving train.

The truck:



The BTS members have always moved around in their signature truck that makes another appearance in the ‘RUN’ music video.

Jimin:



A very apparent throwback to the ‘Spring Day’ MV, Jimin repeats his actions of adorably calling someone over, though this time not taking the pair of shoes with him.

Blindfold:



The roles reverse when this time it is Jin covering V’s eyes and not the other way around like in the ‘Spring Day’ music video.

V:



The camera gesture was seen in the ‘Spring Day’ music video, done by both V and Jin.

Bus to train:



While the yellow bus was seen in the ‘No More Dream’ music video, the exact shot can be traced back to the ending of the ‘Spring Day’ music video.

Special mention:

The sound of the waves while BTS makes their return, all together, is representative of how they’ve found the sea, departing from an endless desert.

Have you found any more similarities? Let us know below.

