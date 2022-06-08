BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ passes KBS review; ‘Born Singer’, ‘Run BTS’ banned & ‘For Youth’ under consideration

According to the results of the song review published by KBS on June 8, BTS submitted four songs for review: 'For Youth', 'Run BTS', 'Yet To Come', and 'Born Singer'. 'For Youth' was put under consideration for having no lyrics and voice in the first 30 seconds, which are filled with concert sound effects.

Then, the two songs 'Run BTS' and 'Born Singer' were judged ineligible, and only 'Yet To Come' was passed. According to the data of the KBS deliberation room, the two songs 'Run BTS' and 'Born Singer' were judged ineligible for 'lyrics using profanity and vulgar language'. It shows that the musical color that BTS will show this time is very intense.

'BTS' released the music video teaser video for the title song 'Yet To Come' (The Most Beautiful Moment) of the new album 'Proof'. It was released on June 7. In this video, filmed in a vast desert, seven members with different appearances appear one after another, and a calm yet warm melody is added to leave a long lasting impression. The video is a verse from "Yet To Come", "You and I, best moment is yet to come" As this flows, the scene ends with the release date of 'Proof'.

'Proof', which will be released on June 10th, is an album that contains the history of BTS's 9 years of debut.The three-part CD contains songs containing the members' thoughts about the past, present, and future of BTS. They will meet fans around the world through 'Proof Live' on the 13th, the 9th anniversary of their debut.They plan to release the first stage of a new song such as 'Yet to Come'.

ALSO READ: J-Hope's Lollapalooza performance is not the first time a BTS member will headline a music festival

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the results? Let us know in the comments below.