BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ in BUSAN: Group supersedes stage with ‘Run BTS’, ‘Cypher pt. 3: KILLER’ and more

On October 15th, BTS held the 'BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN' concert to pray for the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium and met 50,000 ARMYs. This concert is a free concert held by BTS, the publicity ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo, in hopes of attracting the World Expo. It is the first concert in 7 months since 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-Seoul' held in Seoul in March.

Concert Set List:

The concert began immediately with ‘Mic Drop’, a fan favorite and from minute 1, they took over the stage. J-Hope gained attention for his blonde highlighted hair and amazing outfit. They dance beautifully, leaving the ARMYs absolutely stunned. They went on with 'Run BTS' and 'Run'. Hit songs poured out one after another along with unit stages such as 'Zero O’Clock', 'Butterfly' (Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook) and 'BTS Cypher Part 3' (RM, Suga, J-Hope). They sang 'Dynamite', 'Boy With Luv', 'Butter', 'Dope', 'Fire', 'IDOL', etc. Then they changed the mood with 'Young Forever'. The performance ended with an encore with the title song 'Yet to Come' and 'Spring Day'.

Run BTS:

‘Run BTS’ was the most surprising performance as it was a fan favourite from the day of release and we finally got to see the performance. ARMYs on Twitter went crazy for it. One said, “run bts ending with leader joon standing in the centre and all 7 of them doing the bulletproof pose…” while another said, “Obsessed with the way Taehyung ate up the RUN BTS Choreo and one said, “WE FINALLY GOT HOSEOK’S ICONIC RUN BTS VERSE LIVE.”

BTS' ending statements:

Towards the end, they made their emotional closing messages. J-Hope said, "I think every word in the last comment of the performance in Busan has meaning. First of all, I really miss this moment. I felt that I was revitalized and filled with energy when I was here. So while preparing for this Busan concert, I was moved to tears at the feelings I missed a lot. It seems that my heart was trembling while preparing. I must have missed you," he said. Jimin said with a smile, "It's very sad that it's over. Still, our concert isn't the only one today, and we'll continue to do it, so don't be too sad.”

RM said, "For the first time today, I came up without thinking about what to say at the end. I wanted to have as much fun as possible. I haven't been able to perform properly for three years since 2019, but thank you for waiting. Another standing performance for the first time.” Jungkook said, "It's been almost 10 years since we've been on stage today, but I did what I thought without thinking. I wanted to say thank you to the members for helping with the process from trainee to now. There was a moment when I didn’t realize that I was coming back to my hometown of Busan and being with a lot of ARMYs, it made me feel more at home!”

V said, "We really missed ARMY. For this concert, although it is a one-time event, we prepared a lot, Run BTS' choreography was difficult, and we showed new songs, so I expected a lot that ARMYs would like it.” Jin said, “I had a lot of emotions while performing today, but this was the last concert we held for now.” Suga said, "The Busan concert had many ups and downs. The things that have passed are gone, and I think it's fun and meaningful that we made happy memories today. Time passed so fast. It's refreshing to be in Busan and see everyone!”

ALSO READ: Happy Heeseung Day: 3 reasons why the ENHYPEN’s member is known to be the ace idol

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the concert? Let us know in the comments below.