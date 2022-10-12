BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ in BUSAN: How, where and when to watch the upcoming concert; Details inside

On October 15th, BTS will hold a concert 'BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN' to pray for the 2030 Busan World Expo at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. As this performance is held free of charge, it is expected to serve as a venue for a global festival where people from all over the world can come together, and at the same time, it is expected that it will contribute to the attraction of the Busan World Expo by spreading the culture of Busan and Korea.

LIVE PLAY:

In addition to face-to-face performances, LIVE PLAY will also be held. With a large screen installed in the outdoor parking lot of Busan Port International Passenger Terminal and a special stage in Haeundae, the audience can enjoy 'BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN' with a vivid sense of presence.

'BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN' can be enjoyed through TV broadcast through JTBC and Japanese TBS Channel 1, and online live streaming on various platforms such as Weverse, ZEPETO, and Naver Now. Regardless of region or generation, everyone is expected to enjoy and breathe BTS' concert together.

Live streaming platform:

Weverse, a global fandom life platform, supports a total of 8 languages ​​and subtitles, including Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai. It will begin streaming on October 15 at 6 PM KST or 2:30 PM IST. 'BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN' is in line with the album 'Proof', which contains the history of BTS, who proved their worth through music.

The key points of the legendary stage, performance, and music video that brought BTS to where they are today are engraved as they are, and the set list is composed mainly of BTS' representative songs so that not only fans but also general audiences can sing along and enjoy it. As it is a performance that wishes to host the 2030 Busan World Expo, it also contains the symbolism of Busan. Audiences watching the performance are expected to naturally see and feel Busan and become interested in hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.