BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas: BTS’ Busan concert to be released worldwide soon

BTS is coming to the cinema again! You heard that right, BTS’ concert which was held in Busan earlier this year will be available to be watched on the big screen. ‘BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas’ has been announced as an upcoming film to be released worldwide. BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas

The movie version of the South Korean group’s concert will drop on February 1, 2023, while the ticket sales go live on January 11, 2023. 'BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas' will chronicle the concert that took place on October 15 and welcomed tens of thousands of BTS fans from around the world for a final nod to their full group performance before the members start enlisting in the military. As a part of Busan's World Expo 2030 bid, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook prepared for months on end to present awe-inspiring stages to the BTS ARMY who gathered for the once–in–a–lifetime event. They premiered their performance of their song ‘Run BTS’, an ode to the group, at the concert and the fans will now be able to witness it on the big screen. Meant to be released in over 110 countries and territories for only a short time, it will be another big moment for the group.

BTS movies This is BTS' fifth big screen release following ''Burn The Stage: The Movie', 'Bring The Soul: The Movie', 'Break The Silence: The Movie', and 'Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing', each of which has brought in large crowds to the cinemas. The group's members are carrying group activities alongside their solo work owing to their military duties. Starting with Jin, who enlisted on December 13, the rest of the members are expected to start their own mandatory service soon and are hoping to reconvene as a full group sometime in 2025.

