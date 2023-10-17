BTS’ Yet To Come movie’s OTT premiere: release date, where to watch in India and more

Prime Video has officially announced the release of the concert movie BTS: Yet to Come, scheduled to be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide starting November 9. This concert film features 19 outstanding performances, offering fans across the globe a virtual concert-like experience.

The original concert, performed by the seven-member BTS, took place in Busan in October of the previous year. It was organized as a free-of-charge event in support of the Korean port city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Now, with the movie's global release on Prime Video, BTS enthusiasts worldwide will have the opportunity to relive the magic of this memorable performance by the iconic K-pop group.

BTS’ Yet To Come OTT release details

BTS: Yet to Come was a significant concert that took place in October 2022, featuring the renowned seven-member band in Busan, South Korea. The event was part of Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030 and unfolded at the Asiad Main Stadium with a massive audience of approximately 50,000 people. The concert film has a runtime of 103 minutes.

Originally screened in theaters in February, the concert film reached audiences across more than 110 countries and territories, albeit for a limited time. Produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, BTS: Yet to Come showcases 19 performances of BTS' hit tracks, including favorites like Dynamite, Butter, RUN, MIC Drop, Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), and more.

Viewers can anticipate a captivating experience with touching speeches, electrifying stage performances, spectacular fireworks, and other memorable moments that capture the essence of BTS' live performances. The OTT users, in particular, will have the opportunity to enjoy this concert film from anywhere and at any time, relishing the concert-like atmosphere on their compatible devices.



Prime Video has announced the global release of the film BTS: Yet to Come in 240 countries and territories, starting on November 9. However, in Japan, the availability is set for December 1.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership with HYBE, David Simonsen, Director of Prime Video Southeast Asia, conveyed excitement about bringing BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video. Recognizing the international popularity of high-quality Korean content, Simonsen looks forward to delighting consumers worldwide with the concert film. He anticipates that the genre and the concert movie will attract new audiences from different countries through the OTT platform.

BTS’ Yet To Come in Cinemas

Before embarking on a two-year hiatus for mandatory army service, BTS treated fans to a special cinematic cut of their 2022 show in Busan, South Korea. The performance featured hits from their illustrious career, along with the first concert performance of Run BTS from their recent album Proof. Trafalgar Releasing’s concert film, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, has now solidified its position as the highest-grossing event cinema release worldwide, having amassed an impressive 53 million dollars to date.

The film initially made headlines when it broke the record, reaching 40 million dollars on February 10 according to Boxoffice PRO. Since its limited screenings began on February 1, BTS: Yet to Come has graced 5,817 cinemas across 128 territories. With BTS's global popularity and the unwavering support of their dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY, the concert film became a massive hit with fans of all ages and backgrounds worldwide. The accessible release has brought immense joy to fans, allowing them to relish the magic of the seven-member group on their screens once again.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN: From Shawn Mendes to Ed Sheeran and more, here are all collaborations and features