BTS’ Yet To Come reaches 200 million views on YouTube becoming 30th group video to achieve the milestone

BTS' Yet To Come music video has achieved over 200 million views on December 19. This milestone was reached approximately one year, six months, and nine days after the video's release on June 10, 2022.

BTS’ Yet To Come is a rundown of the nostalgia

Yet To Come stands as an interesting alternative hip-hop song with a medium tempo, encapsulating BTS's musical odyssey and offering a hopeful outlook on the future. What distinguishes the music video is the incorporation of iconic items from previous BTS music videos. These nostalgic elements deeply resonate with fans, eliciting cherished memories. Furthermore, the video captures BTS singing while reflecting on their history, set against the expansive backdrop of a desert marked with their footprints, instilling anticipation for the exciting journeys that lie ahead.

Yet To Come had an instant impact upon its debut, swiftly dominating multiple charts. It quickly claimed the top spot on Melon's real-time Top 100 chart, marking the first instance of a new song by a K-pop artist achieving this milestone within an hour. The accompanying music video garnered significant attention, achieving the highest number of concurrent viewers at release, with over 2.85 million people tuning in. Impressively, despite being a Korean track, Yet To Come reached the 13th position on the esteemed US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album Proof, featuring this chart-topping song, achieved global success by debuting at #1 on the prominent album chart Billboard 200.

BTS’ music videos that have over 200 million views

Yet To Comes marks the 30th full group music video by BTS to surpass this milestone. The other music videos that have over 200 million views are Dope, Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, DNA, Not Today, Save Me, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Boy In Luv, Fake Love, Spring Day, IDOL, Boy With Luv, War of Hormone, I Need U, ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima), Dynamite, ON, Black Swan, Life Goes On, No More Dream, Butter, Permission to Dance, Airplane pt.2 (Japanese version), Stay Gold, Dynamite (choreography version), Film out, Dynamite (B-side version), Make It Right (feat. Lauv), and Just One Day.

Kudos to BTS for achieving this amazing milestone.

