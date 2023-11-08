BTS Yet to Come Trailer: Get closer look at group’s Busan concert in documentary releasing on November 9

The global audience is eagerly waiting for the OTT release of the BTS Yet to Come Busan concert. This highly-anticipated documentary gives fans an unfiltered look into the lives of BTS, the global sensation that has captured hearts and shattered records.

Trailer revisits BTS Busan concert

Prime Video unveiled the initial trailer for Yet to Come, featuring the K-pop sensation BTS. The film will take audiences back to their memorable Busan concert, which occurred before they began their endeavors and started their compulsory military service duties. The video is drenched in nostalgia as it revisits the memorable moments from the beloved band's iconic Busan concert.

The BTS members are seen wearing purple sweatshirts and dancing in unison to some of their greatest hits, like Run BTS, Mic Drop, Fire, Dynamite, BUTTER, Yet to Come, etc. The trailer was captioned ‘Huddle up ARMYs, the sky said purple!’

While Weverse, the fan platform by Hybe, also streamed the event live. The platform boasts 49 million users, some fans encountered issues like freezing or buffering during the stream, possibly due to high demand. Earlier this year in January, the concert film was briefly shown in theaters under the title BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas. However, the film's theatrical distributor, Trafalgar Releasing, is not involved in its digital release.

Free concert for ARMYs

In October of the previous year, seven BTS members held a free concert in Busan, South Korea, in support of the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The original venue had to be changed, and they performed in front of around 50,000 fans at the Asiad Main Stadium. An additional 10,000 people enjoyed a live rebroadcast at Busan Port, with 2,000 more gathering in Haeundae, a popular tourist spot.

Yet to Come is more than simply a documentary; it's a celebration of BTS' extraordinary journey, passion for music, and global impact. BTS will be reunited again in 2025.

