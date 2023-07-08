BTS'J-Hope leaves heartfelt message to ARMY from military camp; Fans get emotional

BTS' J-Hope is currently serving military, however, he never forgets to check in on his fans. This instance again, he has taken to Weverse to update his fans about his current situation through a heartfelt letter. Here is everything he said that got fans emotional.

J-Hope's letter to ARMY

ARMY!! How are you?

Hope you're having a good weekend.

I was appointed after finishing my teaching research lecture at the 36th Division Baekho Army Training Battalion and I am serving as an assistant at the training camp for the soldiers who worked hard. As I was too busy with my daily routine, I didn't have time to tell you the news. I came here to say hello in a short letter.

While carrying out the hot July military mission, I also remember the days when I was active as a J-Hope around this time last year. I'm a totally different person, I think my future will be passionate, which is the same!!! I'm here to tell you that I'm living as Jung Hoseok and J-Hope, who have not changed in any situation, anywhere, anytime. Haha. Hey, ARMY, watch out for the heat.

Beware of the rain.

with all the Armed Forces,

And the trainees!!!!!!!!

I wish you good health.

Loyalty! (Greetings given by a Korean soldier)