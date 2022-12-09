BTS's J Hope aka Jung Ho Seok crosses 1 Billion cumulative streams on Spotify

BTS singers are on a winning streak as Jung Ho Seok popular with the household name J Hope has managed to win hearts and a myriad of accolades for his praise-worthy musical creations. The globally loved BTS member J Hope has managed to add another feather to his cap with an impressive achievement on the internationally used audio streaming service Spotify.

On Friday, December 8, Spotify announced that BTS’s J Hope has officially managed to surpass one billion cumulative streams. This milestone earned by the BTS member is an achievement across all credits and underneath his solo Spotify profile.

Jung Ho Seok debuted as a solo artist on Spotify on March 2, 2018, with his incredible mixtape Hope World. As of now, the Korean singer has reached 4 years and 9 months mark on the music streaming platform.

The top 5 songs by J Hope on Spotify

J Hope is now a Korean male solo artist to have hit the Billion mark under a solo profile on Spotify along with Jay Park. As of now, the five most loved or the top 5 songs by J Hope on his solo Spotify profile are Arson, = (Equal Sign), More, Chicken Noodle Soup, and Safety Zone.

On Wednesday, December 7, the BTS singer J-Hope was seen performing an applaud-worthy choreographed set on an iconic medley of songs from his solo album Jack in the Box at a popular K-pop award show called the 2022 MAMA Awards. In the evening, Jung Ho Seok also won the award for being the most popular male artist at the 2022 MAMAs, along with the Bibigo culture and style award.