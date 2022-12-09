BTS’s Jin becomes the 1st soloist ever to earn Million Single Album certification on Circle Chart and KMCA

Not only is the beloved BTS singer Kim Seok Jin aka Jin a fan-favorite Korean artist but has been achieving a number of praise-worthy milestones with his musical achievements.

BTS’s Kim Seok Jin becomes the first soloist in history to earn Million Single Album certification on Circle (Gaon) Chart and KMCA for his solo single album The Astronaut.

Jin’s The Astronaut will soon be the highest-selling K-pop soloist in Gaon (Circle) history

While the BTS member has delivered a myriad of hit songs, Kim Seok Jin’s The Astronaut stands out with its global and local records. As of now, Jin’s The Astronaut is merely 100,000 sales short of being the highest-selling K-pop soloist in Gaon (Circle) history.

Kim Seok Jin - fastest K-pop soloist to cross a Million sales in South Korea

In fact, Kim Seok Jin has been the fastest K-pop solo artist to have managed to garner a million mark in sales in South Korea in merely 21 days of release. As of now Jin’s The Astraunaut is the second best-selling album by a soloist in history.

Kim Seok Jin is also the only solo artist to have crossed the million mark with a single album. Other significant achievements by BTS’s Jin include the biggest Spotify counter debut for a Korean Solo song (5.6 million), the fastest Korean solo song to reach 10M-70M streams on Spotify, and the biggest debut for a Korean Solo song on South Korea Spotify among several others.