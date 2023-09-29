BTS’s Jungkook and Zayn Malik are collaborating? Ex-1D member’s fans claim that will release track together

BTS member Jungkook just came out with his solo single 3D after the massive success of his previous track Seven. Even before the new single’s release, netizens started speculating that Zayn Malik and Jungkook would be dropping a song together by the end of this year. Check here for more details.

Zayn Malik’s fans suspect collaboration with Jungkook

After his collaboration with Latto and Jack Harlow, BTS member Jungkook may join forces with former One Direction member Zayn Malik next. According to some of Pillowtalk singer’s fans, their track together, titled Backseat Kiss, will be released on December 1. Fans claim that the details were announced via Zayn Malik’s team’s newsletter. Many also reported not having received the newsletter entirely. The story stands unconfirmed till any official statements are made from either side.

Though just rumors for now, fans have been wanting to see this collaboration for a while now. Both artists are amazing vocalists and it would be interesting to see how they harmonise and create something together. Zayn Malik’s last music video release was Love Like This in July 2023. In 2015 the singer decided to part ways with the popular British boyband One Direction. All other members, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne are focusing on their solo careers. Zayn Malik made his mark as a soloist with tracks like Let Me, Pillowtalk, Dusk Till Dawn, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, and more.

Jungkook’s latest single 3D

On September 29, Jungkook released his single 3D which features American rapper Jack Harlow. The song quickly received millions of views within hours of its release. The artist showed off his singing and dancing skills in the 4 minutes long video. The music video is directed by Drew Kirsch who has previously worked with Jungkook on Charlie Puth’s track Left and Right. He is also known for directing Taylor Swift’s videos. Excited fans couldn’t hide their appreciation for the idol’s brilliant dancing and concept. The single more than met the fans' expectations.

