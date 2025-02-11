BTS’ Jungkook sets new Spotify record: SEVEN becomes fastest Asian song to hit 2.2 billion streams

BTS’ Jungkook continues to make history in the global music industry, with his record-breaking solo single SEVEN featuring Latto surpassing an astounding 2.2 billion streams on Spotify. This milestone cements SEVEN as the most-streamed song by an Asian solo artist, achieving this feat in the shortest time ever recorded. The single, which dropped on July 14, 2023, instantly became a sensation, proving Jungkook’s status as a dominant force in the international music scene.

The news of SEVEN crossing the 2.2 billion stream mark sent fans into a frenzy, with ARMYs flooding social media platforms with congratulatory messages. Hashtags celebrating the achievement quickly trended worldwide, as fans praised Jungkook for continuing to break records despite being on hiatus due to his mandatory military service.

From the moment of its release, the song made waves across the music industry, breaking records and topping major global charts. The track achieved a historic debut on Spotify, amassing a staggering 16 million streams within its first 24 hours, making it the biggest debut of 2023 on the platform. It also debuted at #3 on the UK Singles Chart, marking the highest position for a Korean solo act in the chart’s history.

In the United States, SEVEN proved to be an undeniable hit, securing the #1 spot on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart. With this achievement, Jungkook became the second BTS member to top the chart with a solo release, following Jimin, whose track Like Crazy reached the pinnacle a few months prior.

Adding to its impressive accolades, the sensational number secured two Guinness World Records. The first recognized it as the most-streamed song on Spotify within a single week, and the second honored it as the fastest track to surpass 100 million streams on the platform. Beyond streaming records, SEVEN also dominated major award shows, earning multiple prestigious accolades. The song won Song of the Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Best Song at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), and Top Global K-Pop Song at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Additionally, it triumphed at the MAMA Awards, securing wins in the Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance - Male Solo categories.

While Jungkook is currently on hiatus due to his mandatory military service, his musical influence remains as strong as ever. His enlistment began in December 2023, and he is expected to complete his service by June 2025.