BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V becomes the 1st ever K-pop star to have TWO OSTs cross 200 million Spotify streams

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V cements his title of the King of OSTs with his latest OST ‘Christmas Tree’ which was used for the K-drama series 'Our Beloved Summer,' in 2021. Kim Taehyung’s Christmas Tree has been loved by K-pop fans ever since its release.

Turns out, the beloved V song, Christmas Tree has now crossed over 200 million streams on the globally loved music streaming platform Spotify. It is important to note that Kim Taehyung’s song managed to achieve this milestone in a very short time span since its release which is even less than a year.

V’s Sweet Night and Christmas Tree make him the 1st ever K-pop star to have TWO OSTs cross 200 million Spotify streams

Kim Taehyung has previously earned a similar achievement with his original soundtrack Sweet Night which makes V the only K-pop artist to have managed to garner 200 Million streams on Spotify with two OSTs.

Interestingly, when we broaden the categories and include his solo song under BTS titled Singularity, Kim Taehyung becomes the K-pop artist to have managed to acquire the 200 million mark for three songs; namely Sweet Night and Christmas Tree, and Singularity.

V’s Christmas Tree’s achievements in 2022

Not too long ago V’s Christmas Tree also achieved the title of the most-streamed male K-pop solo song and OST for 2022 under Spotify Wrapped. Globally, Christmas Tree went on to become the 8th most-streamed Korean pop song this year.

In fact, Kim Taehyung's OSTs have consistently stood out when it comes to popularity and fan love. The BTS artists’ soothing voice has been the ideal voice for moving scenes in a number of famous K-drama series.