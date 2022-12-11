BTS’s RM achieves impressive 1st Week Sales for his album ‘Indigo,’ surpasses 600,000 sales

With the release of his debut album, ‘Indigo,’ BTS member RM has reached yet another milestone. The New album, which was well-received all over the world, made excellent sales in its first week of release.

According to a Hanteo's report, BTS RM's full-length album has sold more than 600,000 copies. Hanteo claims that ‘Indigo’ sold 619,232 copies in its first week of release (December 2 - December 8). RM is the fifth male soloist in Hanteo history to sell more than 600,000 copies of an album in its first week of sale.

RM's bandmate Jin, EXO's Baekhyun, Lim Young Woong, and Kim Ho Joong are the other male solo artists who reached this remarkable record. They also had the highest first week sales in Hanteo history.

RM’s first full length album - ‘Indigo’

RM from BTS released his debut solo album, "Indigo," on December 2, 2022. There are ten different tracks on the album, and each one was distinctive and different from the others. On this album, RM worked with a variety of talented individuals. The tracks are listed below:

Yun (with Erykah Badu) Wild Flower (with youjeen) No.2 (with parkjiyoon) Still Life (with Anderson .Paak) All Day (with Tablo) Frog_tful (with Kim Sawol) Closer (Paul Blanco, Mahalia) Change pt. 2 (RM) Lonely (RM) Hectic (with Colde)

Since RM has been composing music for many years, the release of his first full-length album has significant meaning for both him and the worldwide ARMY. RM was involved in every step of the creation of this album. He was truthful in his expression of his opinions as he shared his life experiences in the album. He beautifully depicts the various ideas that run through his mind as people look up to him. If you haven't already, you must listen to ‘Indigo,’ it's a complete masterpiece!

Congratulations to RM on this outstanding accomplishment!