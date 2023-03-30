BTS's RM is breaking fashion barriers, officially appointed as Bottega Veneta's newest ambassador

In a groundbreaking move, Bottega Veneta has named Kim Nam Joon, better known by his stage name RM, the leader of K-pop sensation BTS, as its newest global ambassador. This announcement comes after months of speculation that the luxury fashion brand would be tapping into the K-pop market.

RM’s Rise to Global Fashion Icon

As the leader of BTS and one of the most recognizable faces in K-pop, RM has already established himself as a global music icon. But his influence extends beyond the music world. His fashion sense has been widely recognized, as he has been seen sporting some of the most stylish looks in the industry.

In a recent interview with El Pais, RM expressed “Although I've lost interest in brands, fashion weeks, and Pantone's constant change. Bottega is unique in that they do not use logos, has a history with fabrics and leather, and does not even have an Instagram account. They are above fads."

Bottega Veneta’s Bold Move

Finally, Bottega Veneta's Creative Director, Matthieu Blazy, announced on March 30 that RM is more than just the brand's new ambassador. The BTS leader has been added to the family via Instagram. He shared a photo of RM wearing both outfits and carrying one of their iconic leather bags.

Bottega Veneta’s decision to collaborate with RM is a bold move, as it signals a shift in the fashion industry. The brand is known for its understated, minimalist designs, and has traditionally worked with high-profile celebrities such as Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga. However, by partnering with RM, Bottega Veneta is signaling a move towards a younger, more diverse market.

The rise of K-pop in recent years has been nothing short of phenomenal. With BTS at the forefront of the movement, K-pop has become a global phenomenon, with millions of fans around the world.

About RM

Kim Nam Joon, also known as RM is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is the primary rapper and songwriter for the South Korean boy band BTS, which is managed by BigHit Music. He scored in the top 1.3% of the country on university entrance exams in language, math, foreign language, and social studies, and he has an IQ of 148. He speaks English and Japanese fluently.

Along with the other members of BTS, RM was honored by the President of South Korea with the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit for his contributions to Korean culture and literature around the world. President Moon Jae In appointed him and the members of BTS as Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture in July 2021 to help ‘lead the global agenda for future generations, such as sustainable growth,’ and to ‘expand South Korea's diplomatic efforts and global standing’ in the international community.

