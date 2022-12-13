BTS’s RM opens up on his idea of marriage; Admits he is skeptical of the institution

BTS's RM is currently busy hosting the Korean infotainment show 'The Mysterious Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge', on tvN. In a recent episode of the popular show, the BTS leader, along with a few selected guests, discussed the topic 'What kind of human do we love?'. Interestingly, RM aka Kim Namjoon opened up on his views on marriage, and why he is skeptical of the institution, to the much surprise of his fans. RM also added that his views were different, earlier.

The BTS leader revealed that he is 'scared' about marriage, and added that he chooses to live an unusual life. "I'm really scared, and for now...I think it's very long, Promise & swear eternity with one person 'Can something like that happen in my life?' In the past, I thought it was one of the natural processes, I chose to live an unusual life," stated RM aka Kim Namjoon.

"A sudden thought for the first time a few years ago..’Maybe I’m not getting married?!’ Can you get out of control because you have that thought once?" said RM aka Kim Namjoon," added the BTS idol. For the unversed, 'The Mysterious Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge' is co-hosted by RM and filmmaker Jang Hang Jun, and consists of six panel members who discuss various topics in each episode.

RM about Love

According to the reports published by Koreaboo, RM also revealed his take on the concept of Love, in one of his candid interviews recently. "I thought a lot about what love is. There could be dislike, there could be jealousy too. There are several different emotions under the umbrella of love," said the renowned singer.

RM aka Kim Namjoon's career

The famous singer, who is the first member of BTS, recently made his debut as a solo singer with the album Indigo. He is currently awaiting his military enlistment following his fellow group member Jin. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are members of BTS.