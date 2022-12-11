BTS’s RM releases a new video ‘All Day with NamJun’ which gives a sneak peek into his daily life

RM , a member of BTS who recently released his first full-length solo album, "Indigo," is consistently putting out new stuff. Many people praise the musician who released his album on December 2, 2022, featuring 10 distinct tracks.

New YouTube Video- ‘All Day with NamJun’

A new video named ‘All Day with NamJun’ was published on BTS's official YouTube channel, ‘BANGTANTV,’ on December 10, 2022. The video shows RM from BTS starting his day by getting out of bed and going about his daily chores. As he discusses how he lives, RM is honest and genuine. The video opens with a pitch-black scene, followed shortly by the sound of an alarm. When the alarm goes off, RM gets out of bed, opens the curtains, makes his bed, and stretches.

He then continues with his regular tasks while opening the windows to bring fresh air into the room. As RM displays his entire home, viewers get a closer look at the artist's daily existence. The house perfectly captures RM's style, as shown by the numerous artworks that can be found in each of his rooms. As he shares the first meal of the day with the ‘jjajangmyeon,’ RM starts the day.

The moment when RM gives a house tour is the video's high point. He provides a thorough introduction to each space, highlighting all the features he likes. He has several books, sculptures, and paintings throughout his home, all of which he cherishes greatly. He leaves the house after that to go to work. He chooses to take his time riding his bike to the company. On his journey, RM talks about the place where he used to sit and write songs and how peaceful it is.

As soon as he enters the studio, RM reviews his songs because he will soon be filming the album's songs. He is seen to be focused and attentive in his task. The video stops here with a hint that part 2 is coming.