BTS’s RM releases official music video teaser for his track ‘Still Life (with Anderson .Paak)’

HYBE LABELS released a new music video teaser for BTS’s RM song ‘Still Life (with Anderson .Paak).’ If you haven't already seen it, here is the teaser video.

In the Teaser

BTS's RM is shown riding a train in the 30-second teaser for the music video. On the train, passengers can be seen travelling routinely with friends or even by themselves. The scene then switches to RM reading from a diary while seated. A couple of seconds later, he acknowledges the camera and looks directly into it as if to suggest that he is aware of something that we are not. Something strange also appears beside RM in the background at the same time. With that only hint the song title appears. The opening tune of the song plays throughout the music video teaser.

Still Life (with Anderson .Paak)

BTS's RM released his debut full-length album, ‘Indigo,’ on December 2, 2022. The second song on the album, Still Life, has a vintage R&B sound. Released by RM and Anderson.Paak, an American rapper, drummer, vocalist, and songwriter, this lovely song is spot-on. Even though life is going quickly, the song is about embracing the slow moments and appreciating them. The song also promotes that they have achieved everything by giving their best and being real rather than just a ‘trendsetter.’

Fans are already excited and cannot wait for the full music video to come out. The music video will be released on December 7, 2022.