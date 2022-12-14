BTS’s V, J-Hope and RM as well as family members bid farewell to Jin as he leaves for military service

BTS's Jin enlisted in the compulsory military service on December 13, 2022. Many famous people, including ARMYs, BTS members, and others, sent Jin heartfelt farewell wishes. BTS’s V updated his Instagram story with an adorable video

V took to instagram as he shared a video of him and Jin performing on stage. Both of them can be seen singing and dancing in the video while being in the same frame. V shared this cute moment with his favourite hyung as he wished him farewell. Jin's song 'The Astronaut' is also played along with the video, making it more meaningful. He added a caption that said, “1 2 3 Don’t get hurt.” BTS’s J-Hope shares some cute pictures from their dinner date

J-Hope shared some adorable photos of himself and Jin. They can both be seen eating some fancy treats while enjoying their meal. In one of the images, J-Hope sweetly doodles the words "Love u bro" with hearts, reminiscing all of their past interactions. He added the caption, which reads, “Let’s be healthy and happy bro!!! I love you!!! New Year’s Eve at #PreparedbySeokjinHyung #Happydinner” BTS’s RM also bids farewell to Jin with a sweet message

BTS’s leader RM also wished Jin farewell. He posted the pictures of all the members as they went to drop Jin at his enlistment. BTS members SUGA, V, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook are seen in the photo adoring their hyung's shaved head as they pose for the camera and touch it. RM also wrote, “I love you Jin see you soon!” Jin’s brother also wished Jin for a safe return

He shared a photo of a banner that was displayed during Jin's enlistment. "Welcome to the army, BTS Kim Seokjin and all the military trainees," the banner reads. With the caption, “Go and return safely!” Actor Lee Sangyeob also commented on the post with a crying emoji. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin’s military enlistment: Bids adieu in true gamer style; Enters training centre quietly