BTS's V plays a 19th-century figure in new preview pictures for his special 8 Photo-Folio, ‘Veautiful Days’

ARMY's can't get enough of V from BTS's new preview photos for ‘Veautiful Days,’ which features him looking classy.

by Savani Kulkarni   |  Published on Dec 09, 2022 02:16 PM IST  |  7.7K
BTS's V :courtesy BTS Twitter
BTS's V

BTS’s V has released a new set of preview photos for his special Photo-Folio ‘Veautiful Days.’ Earlier BIGHIT had confirmed that BTS’s member V will release his special 8 Photo-Folio which is a pictorial project where the artist will express his individual thoughts and ideas. 

Me, Myself, and V: Veautiful Days

BTS’s V is set to release his Photo-Folio (pictorial project) titled ‘Veautiful Days’ with the idea of ‘Me, Myself, and V.’ On December 8, 2022, he released the first set of preview photos for his special 8 Photo-Folio. Along with the preview images, short concept videos, ‘Mood Sampler 1,’ and ‘Mood Sampler 2’ were also released. V seems to have stepped out of a classic British film. He looked fantastic in a vintage outfit with a 19th-century theme. He certainly transported all of us back in time as he roamed the countryside on a horse and turned the pages of a diary. Fans are awestruck and eager to get their hands on the pictorial.

New preview photos of BTS’s V for ‘Veautiful Days’

Today, On December 9, 2022, a new preview is out on BTS’s official twitter account. V poses for the camera and attacks us with his warm gaze, looking utterly unreal. As he relaxes on the bed and poses for the photo while wearing a suit, he appears to be comfortable. In other photographs with his classic cream coloured suit and a vintage diary he depicts the theme well. V is also  seen wearing a long coat and a scarf around his neck while sporting 19th-century British European clothing. V rocks the style while carrying a staff stick and wearing high boots. In contrast, he appears ethereal in the coloured images as he wears a blue suit and a white collar ribbon.

Have you checked out the pictures yet? Take a look at it below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V becomes the 1st ever K-pop star to have TWO OSTs cross 200 million Spotify streams

Advertisement
Credits: BTS Twitter

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!