BTS's V plays a 19th-century figure in new preview pictures for his special 8 Photo-Folio, ‘Veautiful Days’

BTS’s V has released a new set of preview photos for his special Photo-Folio ‘Veautiful Days.’ Earlier BIGHIT had confirmed that BTS’s member V will release his special 8 Photo-Folio which is a pictorial project where the artist will express his individual thoughts and ideas.

BTS’s V is set to release his Photo-Folio (pictorial project) titled ‘Veautiful Days’ with the idea of ‘Me, Myself, and V.’ On December 8, 2022, he released the first set of preview photos for his special 8 Photo-Folio. Along with the preview images, short concept videos, ‘Mood Sampler 1,’ and ‘Mood Sampler 2’ were also released. V seems to have stepped out of a classic British film. He looked fantastic in a vintage outfit with a 19th-century theme. He certainly transported all of us back in time as he roamed the countryside on a horse and turned the pages of a diary. Fans are awestruck and eager to get their hands on the pictorial.

New preview photos of BTS’s V for ‘Veautiful Days’

Today, On December 9, 2022, a new preview is out on BTS’s official twitter account. V poses for the camera and attacks us with his warm gaze, looking utterly unreal. As he relaxes on the bed and poses for the photo while wearing a suit, he appears to be comfortable. In other photographs with his classic cream coloured suit and a vintage diary he depicts the theme well. V is also seen wearing a long coat and a scarf around his neck while sporting 19th-century British European clothing. V rocks the style while carrying a staff stick and wearing high boots. In contrast, he appears ethereal in the coloured images as he wears a blue suit and a white collar ribbon.

Have you checked out the pictures yet? Take a look at it below!