BTSxCorden: BTS transitions through seasons for melancholic Life Goes On act; ARMY decodes Jungkook at the end

BTS gave a very homely, melancholic performance of Life Goes On during The Late Late Show with James Corden while Jungkook's ending sequence had BTS ARMY turning into Sherlock Holmes.

James Corden aka Papa Mochi, who shares a very friendly equation with BTS, was all praises for the septet when he introduced them before their Life Goes On performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "Our next guest are a chart-topping, multi-platinum-selling group. They are one of the biggest acts in the world. They've just released their brilliant new album BE. Here performing Life Goes On, please welcome our friend, the one and only BTS."

What BTS ARMY got in return from the gorgeous Life Goes On act on Corden's talk show was a homely, melancholic 'seasons of change' transition as the boys showed their relatable sides yet again by performing in different rooms. It started from Jungkook, in a hoodie, singing the blues about the COVID-19 pandemic (through a newspaper front-page headline) and how everyone is trapped within the confines of their homes. We travel through the rain with RM (with an umbrella in tow giving us major Forever Rain vibes!) and snow with Suga and J-Hope, before OT7 go around cleaning a room going about their day and eventually end up in Christmas spirit where the boys are seen merrily giving gifts to each other. We also couldn't get over the harmonisation of the vocal line, between Jin (with a candy cane mic!) and Jungkook aka Jikook and Jimin and V aka Vmin.

ARMY went into their Sherlock Holmes mode towards the end as the closing shot saw Jungkook dressed in a white suit with his sexy undercut in tow, watching his bandmates in their Christmas state of mind, sipping coffee from a Late Late Show with James Corden mug before staring at the camera. 'Jungkook at the end' became a trending topic on Twitter.

Moreover, even V was seen holding on to a similar suit, which he showed off with a proud smile on his face. While some think the suit is hinting at a possible additional performance on Corden, some even noticed how the opening and closing shot was solely on Jungkook and that the white suit could be hinting at the future when BTS will finally get to reunite with ARMY.

Check out a snippet of BTS' breathtaking Life Goes On performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden below:

Honored to have our besties ,@BTS_twt, perform "Life Goes On" #BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/weTBmoxwmd — The Late Late Show with Papa Mochi (@latelateshow) November 24, 2020

Check out how BTS ARMY reacted to BTS' Life Goes On act The Late Late Show with James Corden below:

Jungkook & Jin's gloves are so cute!!! Jin's mic is candy cane!!!! ahhhh so cute!!! @BTS_twt #BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/lYarqy459l — Soo Choi Life Goes On (@choi_bts2) November 24, 2020

of course bts used their set to depict the transition between seasons through the settings. life goes on and it does #BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/gCBhopQ97d — fawzul (@agustranda) November 24, 2020

namjoon saying forever rain while he's actually sitting in rain hits different pic.twitter.com/lOzPYaX6tZ — fatima (@monipersona) November 24, 2020

JUNGKOOK WEARING IT AT THE END?? pic.twitter.com/Uth82YCO0W — taekook (@kthjjktwt) November 24, 2020

Hobi giving namjoon a present in the back pic.twitter.com/hioGLsMTp6 — sowoojoo (slow) (@sowoojoo613) November 24, 2020

#BTSxCorden jungkook being alone at the beginning but how all 7 of them get together at the end and hes at peace, knowing he didnt have to worry pic.twitter.com/5oBjZBDq5Z — fawzul (@agustranda) November 24, 2020

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: BTS Week: Septet invites us to their chaotic sleepover with Home act; ARMY go gaga over Jungkook's robe & Vmin

What did you think of BTS' melancholic Life Goes On performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×