BTSxCorden: RM says Grammy nom feels like BTS' hard work paid off; V reacts to his viral 'frozen' reaction

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, BTS shared their honest feelings on their historic first Grammy nomination, confessing what an honour it truly is for them.

Last night was truly monumental for BTS as they received their first-ever Grammy nomination in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Dynamite. A while after the Grammys 2021 nominations were unveiled, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared a video of their heartwarming reaction to BTS' Grammy nod. While Namjoon, ChimChim and Kookie jumped off the sofa and showed a shocked reaction, TaeTae was seen sitting on the sofa with an almost frozen expression on his face.

During their recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, when Taehyung was asked by James Corden about his now-viral reaction, the 25-year-old singer revealed, "My nostrils were saying what I was feeling. The reactions were different for each member. In my case, I just couldn't believe it." RM added, "He was frozen because he couldn't believe it," while J-Hope admitted that the reason why he wasn't in the video was that he was sleeping. Hobi also confessed that he cried when he woke up to the amazing news.

When Corden asked what the Grammy nom means to BTS, the Bangtan leader shared, "First of all, we're truly honoured and we know this is a huge step and milestone, not only for us but for the music industry. It makes us even happier to know how proud our fans must be right now. It feels like our hard work has finally, kind of, paid off. Since we're nominated, if we can get a win too, it will be really amazing. Greatest honour that we can ever have. What else can we say? Call us and we're ready for the stage. Anything."

Finally, when James asked the members to send a message to ARMY, Jin gushed, "We always say this, but thanks to ARMY, we are able to do music and receive all this. Hope you are all well and always happy," while Namjoon added, "This whole thing is thanks to you, ARMY. This all is your effort and love. Big love, peace and thank you so much."

"Thank you for your love and support. Thank you ARMY. We did it," Hobi exclaimed while V concluded, "We purple you, ARMY."

Watch snippets from BTS' chat with James Corden about their Grammys 2021 nomination below:

.@BTS_twt had a monumental day! pic.twitter.com/stqRyQw9Vi — The Late Late Show with Papa Mochi (@latelateshow) November 25, 2020

.@BTS_twt hopes to bring home a GRAMMY! pic.twitter.com/JjMI1jjBTq — The Late Late Show with Papa Mochi (@latelateshow) November 25, 2020

#BTSARMY listen up! @BTS_twt has a message just for YOU: pic.twitter.com/FIgAnpEKKH — The Late Late Show with Papa Mochi (@latelateshow) November 25, 2020

Congratulations, BTS!

ALSO READ: BTSxCorden: BTS transitions through seasons for melancholic Life Goes On act; ARMY decodes Jungkook at the end

Do you think BTS will win a Grammy for Dynamite? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×