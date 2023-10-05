Buil Film Awards 2023 Winners: EXO's D.O. for The Moon, Kim Seon Ho for The Childe, Park Bo Young and others

The 32nd edition of The Buil Film Awards took place recently. The celebrated Korean cinema award ceremony was held on October 5 and hosted by actress Esom. The 2023 award ceremony was held in Busan, a city in South Korea. The Red Carpet for the 2023 Buil Film Awards was graced by the know-how of the Korean cinema industry. Let's take a look at who won this year.

About The 2023 Buil Film Awards

The award show The Buil Film Awards was organized by Busan Ilbo. From Kim Seon Ho who made his film debut with The Childe, Squid Games' Lee Byung Ho to Youth Of May actress Go Min Si and The Moon's EXO D.O many big stars were in attendance. The awards were announced for 16 categories.

Winners of The 2023 Buil Film Awards

Best New Actor - Kim Seon Ho for The Childe

Best Art Direction - Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon (VFX)

Best New Director - Lee Ji Eun for The Hill of Secrets

Best New Actress - Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee

Popular Star Award (Male) - Do Kyung Soo (EXO's D.O.) for The Moon

Yu Hyun Mok Film Arts Award - Bae Doona for Next Sohee

Best Supporting Actress - Go Min Si for Smugglers

Popular Star Award (Female) - Park Bo Young for Concrete Utopia

Best Supporting Actor - Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers

Best Cinematography - Cho Hyung Rae for Concrete Utopia movie

Best Music - Kang Ki Young (Dalpalan) for Phantom

Best Film - Concrete Utopia

Best Director - Jung Ju Ri for Next Sohee

Best Actress - Kim Seo Hyung for Green House

Best Actor - Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia

