Buil Film Awards 2023 Winners: EXO's D.O. for The Moon, Kim Seon Ho for The Childe, Park Bo Young and others
Let's have a look at the 2023 Buil Film Awards winners' list that was held on October 5. Read here to know who won the prestigious award.
Key Highlight
-
The 2023 Buil Film Awards were held recently in Busan, South Korea and hosted by actress Esom
-
Here is the list of winners for The 2023 Buil Film Awards
The 32nd edition of The Buil Film Awards took place recently. The celebrated Korean cinema award ceremony was held on October 5 and hosted by actress Esom. The 2023 award ceremony was held in Busan, a city in South Korea. The Red Carpet for the 2023 Buil Film Awards was graced by the know-how of the Korean cinema industry. Let's take a look at who won this year.
About The 2023 Buil Film Awards
The award show The Buil Film Awards was organized by Busan Ilbo. From Kim Seon Ho who made his film debut with The Childe, Squid Games' Lee Byung Ho to Youth Of May actress Go Min Si and The Moon's EXO D.O many big stars were in attendance. The awards were announced for 16 categories.
Winners of The 2023 Buil Film Awards
Best New Actor - Kim Seon Ho for The Childe
Best Art Direction - Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon (VFX)
Best New Director - Lee Ji Eun for The Hill of Secrets
Best New Actress - Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee
Popular Star Award (Male) - Do Kyung Soo (EXO's D.O.) for The Moon
Yu Hyun Mok Film Arts Award - Bae Doona for Next Sohee
Best Supporting Actress - Go Min Si for Smugglers
Popular Star Award (Female) - Park Bo Young for Concrete Utopia
Best Supporting Actor - Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers
Best Cinematography - Cho Hyung Rae for Concrete Utopia movie
Best Music - Kang Ki Young (Dalpalan) for Phantom
Best Film - Concrete Utopia
Best Director - Jung Ju Ri for Next Sohee
Best Actress - Kim Seo Hyung for Green House
Best Actor - Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: The Silent Sea’s Bae Doona joins Ryu Seung Bum and Baek Yoon Shik talks to star in new thriller drama
Ayushi Saxena is a Political Science graduate...