Build Up alums Sunyoul, Wumuti, Suhwan and Hayoon debut as WaterFire with single Possible; watch

WaterFire, a new vocal group formed by former contestants of Mnet's vocal survival program Build Up, has made an impressive debut with their first single, album Possible. The group features four members; Sunyoul, Wumuti, Choi Suhwan, and Kang Hayoon, marking the first alumni group from the show to debut, even ahead of the winning group, B.D.U.

WaterFire debuts with ballad single Possible

On May 30, the former contestants of Mnet's vocal survival program Build Up made a remarkable return to the music scene as the vocal group WaterFire. The group comprises four talented members: Sunyoul, Wumuti, Choi Suhwan, and Kang Hayoon. Their debut single, Possible, marks the first release from a Build Up alum group, even preceding the debut of the survival program's winning group, B.D.U.

Watch WaterFire’s debut single Possible here;

WaterFire's debut track Possible is a heartfelt pop ballad that encapsulates the group's inspiring slogan, "We can be everything." The song highlights the exceptional vocal harmony and chemistry among the four members, delivering an emotional and powerful listening experience. Each member brings a unique vocal color to the group, creating a rich and dynamic sound.

Fans of Build Up have eagerly anticipated this debut, and WaterFire does not disappoint. Their cohesive vocal performance and the uplifting message of Possible are sure to resonate with listeners, establishing WaterFire as a promising new act in the K-pop industry.

More details about WaterFire

WaterFire is a 4-member K-pop boy group under LYNNA Entertainment, featuring former contestants of the survival program Build Up including Choi Suhwan, Kang Hayoon, Sunyoul, and Wumuti. The group first captured attention with their performance of Drama by fourth-gen girl group aespa in episode 10 of the show, under the name WaterFire, which they retained for their debut. They have officially marked their debut on May 30 with the single album Possible.

The group’s fandom, named For: rest, symbolizes hope and the relaxation their music aims to provide. Each member brings unique talents and experiences, promising a fresh and harmonious addition to the K-pop scene with their debut track.

