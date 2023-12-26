Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor confirmes premiere date with Kim Jae Hwan’s addition as judge

In December, Mnet revealed the introduction of a fresh survival show titled Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor. The initiative aims to bring together gifted contestants with strong vocal abilities and a passion for singing across genres, with the goal of forming an exceptional vocal boy group. The ultimate group will comprise four members.

Kim Jae Hwan's addition as judge and the group’s participation in Build Up

On December 26, Mnet officially announced that Kim Jae Hwan, a former member of Wanna One, is joining the final panel of judges. He will be alongside Lee Seok Hoon, Baekho, Eunkwang from BTOB, Solar from MAMAMOO, and Wendy from Red Velvet. Kim Jae Hwan has already completed his first recording for the show, initially joining as a special judge. Later, he expressed his commitment to stay on for the entire journey, expressing high expectations for the participants.

Earlier, Lee Da Hee was announced as the host of the program. Additionally, reports revealed that contestants from various groups, including PENTAGON’s Yeo One, members from WEi, BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, AB6IX, CIX, ONE PACT, Newkidd, and A.C.E., will be participating in the competition.

More about Kim Jae Hwan and Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor

Kim Jae Hwan, aka Jaehwan, gained fame as the fourth-place contestant on Produce 101 and rose to prominence in the successful boy group Wanna One. During their 1.5-year tenure, all four albums topped South Korea's Gaon Album Chart, and their five lead singles ranked in the top three on the Gaon Digital Chart. Jaehwan transitioned to a solo career, debuting with Another on May 20, 2019.

His key releases include the collaborative track Self-Portrait with Park Woo Jin in February 2023, the single Spring Breeze on March 20, 2023, and the sixth mini-album J.A.M. (Journey Above Music) on June 20, 2023. WakeOne took over his management on September 21, 2023. On November 11, Jaehwan released a remake of I Love You, originally popularized in Korea in 2000. The song, was initially by the late Japanese national singer Yutaka Ozaki.

Mnet's latest project, Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor, introduces an exciting competition featuring a distinguished panel of judges known for their exceptional vocal skills and mentoring capabilities. Announced in December, this ambitious survival program aims to form a top-tier vocal boy group by bringing together highly talented contestants with a shared passion for singing across various genres.

