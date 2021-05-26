Build your dream home and we’ll tell you which BTS member would love your house!

Based on sheer luck and preference, let’s see which BTS member you’ll get in this quiz! Who knows, they might pay you a visit too!

With the economy going sideways, it has already led many millennials and Gen Z to thinking (and believing) that they can never afford a house in the country. Buying a dream house is a far off, they can’t even think of buying an ordinary house! But, today, we want you to stop thinking about it for some time and give it your all to build and design your own dream house!

Even though BTS members live in their dorms, some of the members have bought luxurious apartments in the most uber-rich neighbourhoods in South Korea. We might not have had a chance to see the house from the inside, but we’re pretty sure it’s something that will be a dream house for any and everyone! As the members themselves have bought it, they would have definitely given it some personal touches. And that’s exactly what makes it better!

So in today’s quiz, we’re giving you a chance to build your dream home and we’ll reveal the BTS member with which your dream house preferences match the most! For example, we all know the famous tweet Jungkook posted about him swimming in the pool. So we know that either his dream house or the tower he lives in, should most probably have a swimming pool to relax in!

Well, now that’s out of the way, let’s move ahead with the quiz!

ARMYs, are you streaming ‘Butter’? Let us know that with the member you got in the quiz, in the comments below!

Credits :Getty Images

