Build your dream home & we’ll reveal which song you should stream from TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

We are 4 days away from the grand premiere of Tomorrow x Together's forthcoming album and our excitement is hitting off the charts! The talented and amazing Gen 4 'It' group have been making waves ever since their debut, The Dream Chapter: Magic with its lead single, Crown. Fresh, Lively and Versatile are the best adjectives to describe Tomorrow x Together's style of music with interesting and varied concepts full of magic, dreams and some good chaos to their credit in their brief, yet inimitable discography.

Tomorrow x Together is all set to release their 2nd studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Earlier this week, they dropped the official tracklist for their upcoming album. The official tracklist announced eight tracks for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, including the title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” (read Zero by One Love Song) as well as “Anti-Romantic,” “Magic,” “Ice Cream,” “What if I had been that PUMA,” “No Rules,” “Dear Sputnik,” and “Frost.” The band’s new title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the indisputable declaration of a boy’s first love. The song expresses a boy’s certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ who came to him in a world of chaos. The title uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero (0), ‘you’ are my one (1) and only.

With so many amazing tracks and great talents backing the album, including BTS' RM helping them pen the lyrics for "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” (read Zero by One Love Song) and "hitman" Bang and Slow Rabbit producing the album, it must be tricky to choose which song to listen to first! Don't worry, we have you covered. Answer a few questions about your dream home and we will reveal which song from their upcoming album you should stream first.

