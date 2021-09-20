Build your perfect weekend and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

After repeatedly making history just after 5 years of their debut, BLACKPINK has inspired millions with their talent. After debuting in 2016 with young trainees Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa at the moment, the group has topped almost every chart worth topping, earned several awards and recognitions, collaborated with equally magnetic forces like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and more. In addition to that, they have also managed to have their own Netflix show, and even made history at Coachella 2018 when the group became the first female Korean group to ever take the stage of the American music festival!

BLACKPINK powerhouses also have a cult-like following of ever-growing BLINKS! If you’re wondering who you’d befriend in real life, just plan the weekend of your dreams and find out!

