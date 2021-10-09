Build your perfect weekend & we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

From their debut in 2016 to 5 years ahead now, BLACKPINK has come a long way. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have all carved their individual personalities and as a group. Be it fashion, music or influence on social media the group is acing in all fields. Over the years they’ve collaborated with stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and so many more. They’ve had their own Netflix show and even made history at Coachella 2018!

The group also has garnered love and cult-like following from their die-hard fans all across the world, BLINKS. If you’re a true BLINK and wondering who your BFF from the band is, scroll down and take the quiz below.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ