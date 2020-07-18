'Bulbbul' actor Avinash Tiwary smashes rumours claiming he is dead

Budding actor Avinash Tiwary has taken to social media to deny a hoax claiming he is dead.

On Saturday, the "Bulbbul" actor tweeted from an unverified account to react to a website news piece that reads: "Bulbul #Webseries Star #AvinashTiwary Passed Away. #RIPavinashtiwary."

Commenting on the same, the actor wrote: "Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. (Who are these people... Where do they come from. Brother please improve your standard a little.) Thank you."

Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. Thank you https://t.co/WfPhmH2OxR — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 18, 2020

Reacting to his tweet, actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote on her verified account: "Thank God Avi @avinashtiw85 #FakeNews."

Wtf!! — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) July 18, 2020

Actress Aahana Kumra also reacted from her verified Twitter account, sounding disturbed by the hoax.

Credits :IANS

