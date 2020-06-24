Bulbbul Leaked Online: Tamilrockers target Anushka Sharma’s production within 24 hours of release

Produced by Anushka Sharma, Bulbbul features Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead and happens to be a horror thriller.

The COVID 19 outbreak has introduced humans to new normal be it in their day to day life or the means of entertainment. While the theatres have been shut and movie releases have been postponed indefinitely, there has been a significant rise in the viewership of OTT platforms. As a result, new content has been added on the platforms for the audience. Recently, Anushka Sharma’s new production Bulbbul made its way to OTT platform. The horror thriller, starring Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead, has been one of the most awaited releases lately and has been creating a lot of buzz with its intriguing trailer.

And while the movie had just premiered today, Bulbbul had, reportedly, become the recent target of piracy. According to media reports, the movie has been leaked online by piracy giant Tamilrockers within 24 hours of this release. The media reports also suggested that Bulbbul is available for free download in HD print on several notorious pirated sites. For the uninitiated, Bulbbul is a story of a young woman in Bengal, who had a child marriage and holds the dark past of murders in her village which has a strong belief in witches.

To note, this isn’t the first time that the notorious website has targeted a movie or web series. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo was also leaked online on the day of its release on OTT platforms. Besides, web series and movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Chintu Ka Birthday, Raktanchal, Betaal, Illegal, Paatal Lok, Family Man, etc have also been targeted by Tamilrockers post release.

