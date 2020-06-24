  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bulbbul Movie Review: Anushka Sharma's feminist tale finds its strength in fine performances, remarkable music

Bulbbul Movie Review: Netflix's latest film Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose, is a visual delight but predictable and a tad slow.
13177 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 02:04 pm
Reviews,Anushka Sharma,Bulbbul,Anvita Dutt,Bulbbul ReviewBulbbul Movie Review: Anushka Sharma's feminist tale finds its strength in fine performances, remarkable music
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bulbbul

Director: Anvita Dutt Guptan

Cast: Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chatterjee, Paoli Dam

Bulbbul Rating: 3.5/5

Netflix India Originals' offering in the last few months has not quite lived up to the expectations of viewers. It wouldn't be wrong to say that other streaming platforms' web series and films have stood out and managed to keep audiences hooked. While the competition in India gets stronger, it looks like Anushka Sharma-backed Bulbbul will finally give Netflix a much-needed boost. Directed and written by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul releases today, June 24. It is actress-producer Anushka Sharma's second offering from Clean Slate Filmz this year after the critically acclaimed Paatal Lok.  

Bulbbul stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam. The trailer of the film, which had generated a massive buzz, was out and out perceived as a horror film. However, Anvita Dutt's take on horror is so much more than just creepy music, creaky doors and mysterious inanimate objects. Bulbbul is dark, uncomfortable and haunting. Set in 1881 Bengal Presidency, the film revolves around a carefree, young spirited Bulbbul (Tripti Dimri) who is married off as a child. Her world is set inside the walls of a haveli as the 'badi bahu' and includes Satya (Avinash Tiwary), Mahendra and Thakur (Rahul Bose), Dr. Sudip (Parambrata Chatterjee) and Binodini (Paoli Dam). 

With folklore at the centre of it, the film goes back and forth in time to take us through Bulbbul's journey from a child bride to stepping into Thakur's shoes in his absence. The first scene of the film promises that the next 94 odd minutes will be a visual delight. The transformation from a stunning blue house to a huge haveli in the first few scenes set the tone of the film and that the story is bound to get even more obscure. 

Funnily, it is Bulbbul's smile, laughter and elaborate sense of style with her large peacock-feathered fan that I found comfort in. With the story cut to 20 years later, it is the return of Satya, her childhood sweetheart, that reignites talks of the town's existing 'chudail'. Satya makes it his mission to hunt down this chudail who is responsible for killing his family member and crippling Binodini as a widow.  

As this hunt begins, Anvita slowly starts peeling off each layer of her story with precision. Bulbbul and Satya's back story is then played out as the chudail continues to hunt down her victims leaving Satya frustrated with each passing day. At the heart of it, Bulbbul is about patriarchy and women being wronged for simply being women. Bulbbul's tragedy is highlighted in more ways than one and with women around her. However, it is the assault on her that made me squirm in my seat, leaving me extremely uncomfortable. Anvita's dark tale truly gets dark at this point and these scenes are simply the highlight of the film. When was the last time you watched a scene with absolutely no dialogues but just music and expressions holding it through?  

Bulbbul's biggest strength lies in its phenomenal background music by Amit Trivedi and cinematography by Siddharth Diwan. The blues, pinks and reds are captivating and pay an ode to 19th century Bengal in all its glory. Simply put, it is a visual delight. Tripti as Bulbbul and Avinash as Satya are honest in their performances. Rahul Bose is a complete surprise and makes me wonder why we don't see him onscreen as much. Parambrata as Dr. Sudip brings his charm to the screen and grabs attention. Whereas, Paoli as Binodini makes us experience sadness, jealousy and helplessness with her. 

While the film's run time is a modest 94 minutes, the measured screenplay can feel a tad slow as one waits for the story to move forward. Towards the end, Bulbbul does get predictable. The dialogues don't feel authentic and the complete absence of Bengali barring a few one-liners cannot be overlooked.  

Final Verdict: Should you spend time watching Anushka Sharma's supernatural fairy tale? If horror and dark fantasy tales float your boat, don't miss it. If it doesn't, you still shouldn't miss out on Bulbbul because of its remarkable music and impressive performances. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement