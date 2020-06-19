Bulbbul Trailer: Anushka Sharma's latest supernatural fairy tale might give you sleepless nights

The makers have now dropped the film's trailer and from the word go, Bulbbul is bound to give you goosebumps. Check it out below.

After giving netizens some binge-worthy content with Paatal Lok last month, Anushka Sharma has upped the ante with her next film which will make its way to streaming giant Netflix next week. Titled Bulbbul, the supernatural fairy tale's motion poster had generated some intrigue among citizens earlier this month. The makers have now dropped the film's trailer and it from the word go, Bulbbul is bound to give you goosebumps. Starring Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary among others in the lead roles, Bulbbul's trailer has already fascinated fans.

The trailer introduces us to a child bride and her story as a married woman. Revolving around a demon, her husbands and the palace she lives in, the haunting tale of Bulbbul might give you sleepless nights. From the makers of NH10 and Anushka's thriller Pari, Bulbbul seems to be set in early 20th century Bengal and the film's distinct pink hue definitely makes it stand out.

Check out the trailer of Bulbbul below:

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma shares the FIRST LOOK of Bulbbul and announces the release date of the film produced by her

Longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutta will be making her debut as a director as she takes us through the journey of a young girl who harbors a dark past. Bulbbul also stars Paoli Dam of Kaali fame and Parambrata Chattopadhyay from Kahaani. It is produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Films.

Bulbbul will release on 24 June on Netflix worldwide.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×