Bulbbul Twitter Review: Anushka Sharma backed horror thriller opens to overwhelming reviews from netizens

As Bulbbul starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose in the lead released today, netizens were all praises for the horror drama.

The OTT platform witnessed the arrival of another intriguing drama as Amazon Prime’s Bulbbul started premiering today. The horror drama, which has been bankrolled by Anushka Sharma has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the first poster was released and the movie was expected to give a tough competition to other movies and series on the OTT platforms. And looks like the netizens are quite impressed with Bulbbul as it has got the social media abuzz post release and the audience is sharing their reviews

Helmed by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam in the lead role. The horror drama, which is set in 1881 Bengal Presidency, is a dark story of a carefree, young spirited Bulbbul (played byTripti Dimri) who is married off as a child and hails from a village that believe in the folklore of chudail. While the trailer had witnessed a thunderous response from the audience, Bulbbul has managed to stand true to the expectations and witnessed rave response from critics and audience. One Twitter user wrote, “There will always be a person who believes in you and your goodness despite of the fact how this outwardly world see you. And this person doesn't always have to be the one whom you love or your spouse.@AnushkaSharma #Bulbbul has been a terrific and empowering movie.”

Another user hailed Tripti’s performance and tweeted, “Just watched #Bulbbul. I must say outstanding performance Hundred points symbol. @tripti_dimri23 has done soooooo amazingly. I really like the small bulbbul as well so cute she is. A strong message is conveyed through this movie. This is what we call a feminist witch. So classy storyline.”

Also Read: Bulbbul Movie Review: Anushka Sharma's feminist tale finds its strength in fine performances, remarkable music

Here's what Netizens have to say about Bulbbul:

Just watched #Bulbbul . I must say outstanding performance @tripti_dimri23 has done soooooo amazingly . I really like the small bulbbul as well so cute she is.

A strong message is conveyed through this movie. This is what we call a feminist witch. So classy storyline. — Prity Baidya (@BaidyaPrity) June 24, 2020

#Bulbbul is a story of revenge with mesmerizing visuals and background music. Story line is predictable but acting of #TriptiDimri & @RahulBose1 is top notch. 7/10 — Soumya Ranjan Mohanty (@soumyaiam) June 24, 2020

There will always be a person who believes in you and your goodness despite of the fact how this outwardly world see you. And this person doesn't always has to be the one whom you love or your spouse.@AnushkaSharma #Bulbbul has been a terrific and empowering movie. — Shamali.C (@shamali_c) June 24, 2020

After watching #Bulbbul ,I realized that @tripti_dimri23 is what we need right now in #Bollywood epic acting and damn that face. I mean just look at her. thankyou @AnushkaSharma for doing such great job and launching new talents. @NetflixIndia — njkkk (@dikshaatrivedi) June 24, 2020

#Bulbbul

Although the movie lacked the element of surprise and the plot unfurled itself within the first thirty minutes, it still managed to keep me mesmerised. A dark plot with a clear and subtle message. pic.twitter.com/Uu1MQk1EHA — X) (@_ananyasingh_) June 24, 2020

#Bulbbul Commendable. Loved it. Everything was perfect. The sound effects were on point specially the ending. Worth it #Netflix — Shy (@ShyaniBasistha) June 24, 2020

#Bulbbul #TriptiDimri She has been true to her character. Pain & anguish of a women who has been oppressed by the society was communicated extremely well through her role. Beautiful and Brilliant... (2/2) pic.twitter.com/XKLss0aBgu — Suman (@201092suman) June 24, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×