‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ dominates most buzzworthy drama and actors rankings in final week

Good Date Corporation’s weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors are here, and tvN’s ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ has dominated across both the rankings in its final week! The drama recently aired its series finale on February 6, achieving its highest viewership ratings since its first week. The viewership ratings reflect on the most buzzworthy rankings for the first week of February as well.

‘Bulgasal’ rose to number 1 on the weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz, on the basis of data spanning across news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more. Additionally, the show’s cast swept four spots out of the top 10 in rankings for actors for the first week of February, with Lee Joon topping the list, Lee Jin Wook coming in number 2, Kwon Nara at number 6, and Gong Seung Yeon at number 8.

KBS2’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ followed ‘Bulgasal’, coming in at rank 2 on the drama list, with its cast ranking at number 3 (Ji Hyun Woo), number 4 (Lee Se Hee), and number 10 (Lee Jong Won) on the list for actors.

SBS’ ‘Through the Darkness’ ranked at number 3 on the drama list, followed by tvN’s ‘Ghost Doctor’ at number 4, JTBC’s ‘Artificial City’ at number 5, MBC’s ‘Tracer’ at number 6, MBC’s ‘The Second Husband’ at number 7, KBS2’s ‘Moonshine’ at number 8, tvN ‘s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty One’ at number 9, and tvN’s ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ rounding out the top 10.

Meanwhile, on the most buzzworthy rankings for actors, Soo Ae (‘Artificial City’) came in number 5, followed by Kim Bum at number 7 (‘Ghost Doctor’), and Rain at number 9 (‘Ghost Doctor’).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ MV for ‘DOPE’ crosses 700 million views; V creates history with ‘Itaewon Class’ OST ‘Sweet Night’