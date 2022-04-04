‘Bulgasal’ star Lee Jin Wook & ‘Reunited Worlds’ star Lee Yeon Hee confirmed to lead KakaoTV’s new drama

Kakao Entertainment confirmed the casting of Lee Jin Wook and Lee Yeon Hee in the new original 'Wedding White Paper' on Kakao TV which is a romance that unfolds in the process of preparing for marriage between a couple in their 30s, who seemed to be at the beginning of happiness after hard work, like the story after the happy ending in a fairy tale.

Lee Jin Wook and Lee Yeon Hee meet for the first time by taking on the roles of Seo Jun Hyung and Kim Na Eun, a prospective couple who are about to get married after two years of dating. The two actors, who thrilled viewers with their bittersweet performances through various romance works, plan to meet with the 'Wedding White Paper' and show off synergy by spreading the fantasy breath of a romance craftsman. As the saying goes, 'Dating is a fantasy, marriage is a reality', it is expected to show a colourful image as a real couple in their 30s, overflowing with worries about marriage preparation.

Lee Jin Wook's prospective groom, 'Seo Jun Hyung', is a passionate lover who is positive in everything, honest in front of love, and listens to anything his girlfriend says. He has lived in an affluent and harmonious family environment, graduated from a good university, and a good job without any major difficulties. He is so pure and easygoing that he sometimes seems immature, but he is a person who is always overflowing with a pleasant and pure personality.

Lee Yeon Hee takes on the role of 'Kim Na Eun', a lovely bride-to-be who has a lot of affection and a lot of laughs, but has a sharp personality when she works. She is a responsible daughter who has been steadily graduating from college, getting a job at a large company, getting promoted step by step, and having a relationship with a handsome boyfriend. Although she sometimes confuses the people around her by falling into thoughts of herself, she is realistic and blunt, and she is loved by everyone.

