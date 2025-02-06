Buried Hearts teaser: Park Hyung Sik becomes a 'monster' hungry for revenge in upcoming crime thriller; Watch

The highly anticipated drama Buried Hearts has just dropped an intense new teaser that has fans buzzing with excitement. This upcoming series presents a thrilling story centered around a man who hacks into a massive political slush fund account, worth an astounding 2 trillion KRW (roughly USD1.4 billion), only to be killed by another man who is unaware that the account has already been hacked. In a tragic twist, the killer unknowingly causes the loss of the entire 2 trillion KRW.

The story’s protagonist, Seo Dong Joo, played by Park Hyung Sik, is a man who will stop at nothing to climb to the top. However, his ambition ultimately leads to his downfall as he loses everything in a single moment. Faced with the devastation of losing everything he worked for, Seo Dong Joo sets his sights on revenge. This gripping plot is going to bring intense drama, high-stakes action, and heart-pounding twists.

The newly released teaser showcases Park Hyung Sik’s return in a more mature and commanding role, stepping away from his previous, softer roles to embrace a character driven by vengeance and ruthless determination. The teaser opens with a voiceover from Park Hyung Sik’s character, saying, “A man whose entire life has been hacked - I’m going all in on revenge”, as quoted by Soompi. As the camera focuses on him stepping out of the shadows in a sharp black suit, his intense, burning gaze immediately captures the audience’s attention.

Advertisement

In this moment, his thirst for vengeance is visible as he boldly declares, “To fight a monster, I must become one”. His voice takes on a low, firm tone as he adds chillingly, “I will take it all - your money, your kingdom, everything you have”. The power and menace in his words shows the unrelenting drive of his character as he sets out on a dark journey of revenge. But the teaser leaves viewers questioning: as Seo Dong Joo transforms into a monster to defeat another, who is the real monster in the story?

Check out the teaser here:

Moreover, Buried Hearts will make its highly awaited premiere on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently held by Love Scout. With its interesting plot, dark themes, and Park Hyung Sik’s captivating performance, this drama is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.