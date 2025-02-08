Buried Hearts teaser: Park Hyung Sik faces Heo Joon Ho in chilling standoff after hacking his slush fund; watch

Buried Hearts is an upcoming K-drama series starring Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, a new teaser of the show has been released, showcasing an intense standoff between the characters. The revenge drama follows two individuals fighting over a hefty sum of money, leading to unusual circumstances.

On February 8, 2025, the production team of Buried Hearts released a new teaser featuring Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Joo and Heo Joon Ho as Yeom Jang Seon. The video opens with Seo Dong Joo reflecting on survival, questioning whether staying in Daesan is truly the right choice. The scene then shifts to glimpses of Yum Jang Sun and Heo Il Do (Lee Hae Young), each wearing cold, unyielding expressions, hinting at the deep-seated conflicts brewing between them.

As the teaser progresses, tensions between Dong Joo and Jang Sun take center stage. Jang Sun, seething with intent, makes it clear that eliminating his adversary is on his mind, while Dong Joo, in a desperate attempt to reason with him, urges him to regain composure. Their confrontation quickly spirals into a heated clash, escalating the stakes.

Meanwhile, Yeo Eun Nam (Hong Hwa Yeon) adds another layer of complexity to the narrative. Despite Dong Joo’s belief that their time together only brought misfortune, Eun Nam longs to reconnect, expressing her eagerness to return to him.

Advertisement

Watch the Buried Hearts teaser

Park Hyung Sik stars as Seo Dong Ju, a loyal and ambitious leader in Daesan Group's chairman's office, known as the "Daesan Man." Heo Joon Ho will portray Yeom Jang Seon, a powerful former National Intelligence Service director and law school professor. Lee Hae Young and Hong Hwa Yeon also play key roles in the story.

Directed by Jin Chang Gyu and written by Lee Myung Hee, the show features a strong supporting cast, including Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Hae Young, Gong Ji Ho, Kwon Soo Hyun, and more. Buried Hearts is set to premiere on February 14, 2025, on SBS. The show is also set to have an OTT release on Disney+ on February 21, 2025.