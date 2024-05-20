Burning Sun Scandal: Former BIGBANG member Seungri’s role in sexual harassment revealed in new documentary; Read here

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and mentions of sexual abuse.

The Burning Sun Gate scandal is known as one of the most atrocious sexual assault incidents of all time. This sordid episode which took place in 2019, ended the careers of many top K-pop idols. From BIGBANG’s Seungri to Jung Joon Young, who were once bright stars, these celebrities turned out to be the most unexpected perpetrators involved in this scandal. As a new documentary made on this topic is making waves on the internet, let’s have a thorough look at Seungri’s role as the CEO of the infamous Buring Sun club.

The beginning of it: Distasteful KakaoTalk chatroom creation consisting of Seungri and others

On May 18, the popular media channel, BBC World Service posted a documentary on the Burning Sun Scandal. Within hours, the 1 hour 6 minutes long video took the internet by storm, bringing back the memories of the terrifying sexual assault scandal that torched the K-pop world.

Former BIGBANG member Seungri was named as the main perpetrator in this incident. He was the owner of the Burning Sun in Seoul’s Gangnam, a glitzy nightclub at the center of this string of sexual harassment cases.

The documentary dubbed Seungri the boss and the biggest celebrity in the Kakaotalk chat group, which also had a few other A-list K-pop idols. The chatroom catered towards distasteful discussions about each other’s sexual crimes and the distribution of molka (hidden camera) videos. He branded himself as the Jay Gatsby (The Great Gatsby film character) of South Korea, boasting a happening lifestyle, filled with many successes.

Seungri's exploitation of vulnerable women to attract investment for his Burning Sun club

As shown in the documentary, it all began in 2015 when Seungri hosted a series of parties to celebrate his birthday and invited some overseas investors. The documentary states that to attract financial help from them, he allegedly ordered the KakaoTalk group to bring the ‘best girls’. It showed how he allegedly exploited ordinary and vulnerable women to expand his business while luring them to the dark side.

Then began the episode of a plethora of molka distributions from a five-star stay. The documentary captures how several illicitly filmed videos emerged on their chatroom, though Seungri was absent from the trip, he continuously encouraged others’ sexual crimes, while actively taking part in the distribution of those videos, as shown in the new documentary.

Why Burning Sun Scandal preparatory Seungri felt ‘above law’?

The documentary vividly describes how this friend group could avoid any police involvement despite already committing multiple sexual violence by 2016. Seungri, as a megastar, allegedly had many powerful connections in the law system that made him the boss of this world, and also believed to have helped others avoid consequences.

Seungri begins his crimes as CEO of popular Burning Sun club, using 'merchandisers' to lure intoxicated women to prostitution

The documentary further exposes the former BIGBANG member through a series of clips. A short clip captures him dragging a woman against her will and being shockingly aggressive at her. Then In December 2017, he flew a dozen of Korean Women to the Phillippines, where he allegedly hosted a party inviting potential wealthy investors.

His crimes didn’t stop there, after successfully launching Burning Sun, he employed ‘merchandisers’, a group of workers at the club, who made sure there were enough women to entertain the VIP guests. These employees chose the intoxicated women and without their permission took them to a ‘secret space’, forcing them into delivering the VIPs sexual favors. Whenever any of these violated women tried to make a ‘fuss’, Seungri and others swiftly covered up the incidents.

Seungri finally pays for his shocking crimes of sexual assault

This kind of incident under Seungri’s influence continued to grow until it was discovered by the netizens, causing extreme outrage, and leading to Burning Sun’s shutdown.

Eventually, the former star faced multiple charges on account of initiating prostitution for friends, clubgoers, and himself, distributing illegally filmed videos, gambling, embezzlement, illicit current transactions, and more.

In August 2021, he received a three-year prison sentence along with a fine of 1.15 billion KRW.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual assault or abuse, please report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

