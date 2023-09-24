Busan International Film Festival 2023: Minari’s Han Ye Ri and Reply 1994’s Jung Woo to be a part of jury

Busan International Film Festival 2023 (BIFF) is an annual film festival and this year will take place from October 4 to the 13. This year’s Special Program in Focus is Korean Diasporic Cinema and will aim to gain attention on the Korean-American film scene. This year’s winners for The Busan International Film Festival’s Actor of the Year Award will be selected by Minari’s Han Ye Ri and Reply 1994’ Jung Woo.

Han Ye Ri and Jung Woo to judge at Busan International Film Festival 2023

Actors Han Ye Ri and Jung Woo have been selected as jury for The Busan International Film Festival’s Actor of the Year Award 2023 which is presented to actors who have the potential talent to carry the future of Korean cinema. The jury has to select one male and one female winner from a list of Korean independent films that have been nominated in the New Currents and Korean Cinema Today – Vision category.

Confirmed jurors for the 28th Busan International Film Festival include film critic and director Jun Sung Il, French cinema critic Ava Cahen, Indonesian director Edwin, American producer Christina Oh and director Han Junhee.

Knowing more about Han Ye Ri and Jung Woo

Actor Jung Woo debuted with the movie Running 7 Dogs. He first made his mark on the industry with his 2009 film Wish. He won the Best New Actor award for his role in Grand Bells Award 2010. He is also known for his diverse roles in films and dramas such as C’est Si Bon, The Himalayas, New Trial, Best Friend and Hot Blooded. His most famous work is Reply 1994. The actor was last seen in Miraculous Brothers in June 2023.

Actor Han Ye Ri started her career with the 2009 movie, Let The Blue River Run. She has shown her versatility as an actor in As One, Worst Woman, The Table, Hello, My Twenties!, Nokdu Flower (2019), and My Unfamiliar Family. She has also won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival for her role in Minari. Additionally, the actor has received the 2021 Gold List Best Actress Award.

