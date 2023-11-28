Business Proposal actress Kim Sejeong to make her theatrical debut with Temple

Kim Sejeong is all set to make her theatrical debut with a play titled, Temple. The idol-actress will play the titular role of Dr. Temple, an animal behaviorist with autism. After pursuing her career as a singer and spreading her magic onscreen with her acting stints, this is the first time Kim Sejeong has taken the theater challenge since her debut.

Prior to this, she has previously appeared in musicals such as Return: The Promise of the Day (2020) and Red Book (2021) but taking the lead in Temple would mark her first-ever traditional theater performance. The actress posted a rehearsal video giving a glimpse of the play and fans are excited to watch the actress exude her charm on stage.

Kim Sejeong’s portrayal of Dr Temple evokes excitement among fans

The theatrical play Temple is based on the real-life story of Dr Temple Grandin (essayed by Kim Sejeong) who is a renowned animal behaviorist/zoologist. The play will depict how Dr Temple, who was diagnosed with autism in her childhood, fights against all odds and comes out as a successful personality who advocates autism rights and neurodiversity movements.

Grandin has documented her experience of how she addressed autism and she was able to do it only with the help of her mother and a supportive mentor at school. The play will run from December 15 to February 18, 2024, at the venue Seokyeong University Performing Arts Center Scone Hall.

Multi-talented Kim Sejeong’s journey as a singer and actor

Kim Sejeong has been part of the Korean entertainment world for over seven years. Initially, she gained fame as the runner-up of the first season of survival show Produce 101 (2016). Post the show’s success, she became part of the project girl group I.O.I and later joined Jellyfish Entertainment’s girl group Gugudan. As Gugudan disbanded on December 31, 2020, Kim Sejeong continued with her solo singing career.

Along with her musical concerts, the actress forayed into the acting field with leading roles in the K-dramas including School 2017 (2017), The Uncanny Counter (2020–2023), and Business Proposal (2022). Her comic timing as Shin Ha Ri and adorable chemistry with co-star Ahn Hyo Seop in Business Proposal caught the attention of the fans globally.

