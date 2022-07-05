‘Business Proposal’, ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘Yumi’s Cells’ & more: Which is your favourite webtoon-based K-Drama?

Digital comics originating in South Korea, known as webtoons, are immensely popular both domestically and immensely. Combine these with K-Dramas, and you get top-tier storytelling. Some notable webtoon-based K-Dramas include ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and more.

Released in 2020, ‘Itaewon Class’ starred Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung, Ahn Bo Hyun and Kwon Nara. Based on a webtoon of the same name, the series went on to win ‘Best Drama Series’ at the 25th Asian Television Awards.

Meanwhile, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is a coming-of-age, zombie high-school thriller, which premiered in January 2022. Based on a webtoon called ‘Now at Our School’ (literal translation), the Netflix series received immense love. After it completed its run with an open-ended finale, it was recently announced that season 2 is currently in the making.

