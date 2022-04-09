Business Proposal Lasting Impressions: 3 fans REVEAL thoughts on Kim Sejeong & Ahn Hyo Seop’s story

SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ began airing on February 28 amidst not many expectations as the teasers did little to brush off its webtoon-like appearance and fans did not know whether to anticipate something out of the ordinary or put it under another one of the many cliché stories. Here’s what three of them thought after it ended.

Person 1:

Right off the bat, ‘Business Proposal’ unfolded exactly how one would expect a love story involving a boss, an employee, stark differences in financial situations, and blind dating to take place. I didn’t have high hopes for ‘Business Proposal’ going in, perhaps because it seemed like an amalgamation of all possible clichés thrown together, but strangely enough, it works. The series has an intrinsic freshness that draws you in and keeps you hooked, despite all the obviousness. ‘Business Proposal’ takes what we’re familiar with, and makes that the show’s strength. Add the fast-moving plot, and you have a show that is super easy to love and enjoy. My only complaint is the ending. ‘Business Proposal’ could have been perfect, had it not been for the rushed ending that throws the viewer off. There had been such a pleasant storyline established over the past few weeks, with immense room for character growth, but the plot seemed to just give up in favour of speeding ahead to the finish line. That being said, ‘Business Proposal’ is a must if you’re looking for a fun watch and love-out-loud moments.

Person 2:

‘Business Proposal’ came as a breath of fresh air at a time where dramas like ‘Squid Game’, ‘My Name’ and more which had darker themes became insanely popular. Like a standard rom-com drama, ‘Business Proposal’ left a warm feeling amongst the viewers. Based on the popular webtoon, the main cast did a brilliant job at bringing those characters to life. Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong’s chemistry was heartwarming and comedic while Seol In Ah and Kim Min Kyu stole the hearts of the viewers for their fiery chemistry! The drama has been compared to ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ for its similar themes but here Kim Sejeong added her flair to the drama. All in all, the drama didn’t go deep with any themes but just managed to bring a typical drama in 2022.

Person 3:

Office. Romance. Webtoon. Contract. These were some of the many keywords that one went in with while approaching ‘Business Proposal’. A typical fanfiction like story taken from an online community. However Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong grabbed the opportunity with both hands and embraced the viewers in a whirlwind romance drama that would put its counterparts to shame. It played on dynamic visuals, trendy fashion and the hearts of the fans with its ‘sweeping off the feet’ type dramatic narration that left you wanting more with each episode. The second leads, played by Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah, developed a fandom of their own and were the perfect addition to what would have been an otherwise basic story. The end however, was a rushed and unsatisfactory mess full of missed character developments that point towards an aim to pack it up in 12 episodes. A lingering thought prevails, ‘Business Proposal’ deserved more.

