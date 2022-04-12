‘Business Proposal’ & ‘Our Blues’ reign over most buzzworthy drama & actor rankings

The weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors ranking the ones that generated the most buzz, based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, have been released. In the first week of April, ‘Business Proposal’ and ‘Our Blues’ dominated the ranks across both the lists with their popularity.

‘Business Proposal’ ranks 1 for the week, becoming the most buzzworthy drama. The show's stars also proved their popularity, with Kim Sejeong ranked number 1, followed by Ahn Hyo Seop at number 2, Kim Min Kyu at number 4, and Seol In Ah at number 6, on the list of most buzzworthy drama actors.

‘Our Blues’ debuts on the list of dramas at rank 2, with its stars also making new entries, with Cha Seung Won at rank 5, Lee Jung Eun at rank 7, and Kim Woo Bin at rank 10.

Also making a debut on the list of dramas is ‘Again My Life’ at rank 3, with its lead Lee Joon Gi debuting on the list of actors, also at rank 3.

‘My Liberation Notes’ is another new entry, debuting on the list of most buzzworthy dramas at rank 4. ‘Tomorrow’ follows, maintaining its rank at number 5 on the list of dramas.

Ranks 6 through 10 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for the first week of April are occupied by ‘Green Mothers Club’, ‘Love Twist’, ‘Kill Heel’, ‘The King of Tears Lee Bang Won’, and ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, in order. Meanwhile, ‘Kill Heel’ star Lee Hye Young and ‘Green Mothers Club’ star Lee Yo Won rank at number 8 and 9 on the list of drama actors, respectively.

