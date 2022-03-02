Business Proposal Review: Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong bring a sizzling chemistry, should you Tune in for Two?

Premiering on February 28, the spicy mix of K-dramas just got better as ‘Business Proposal’ opened its dating doors to love. Starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Seol In Ah and Kim Min Kyu. One cheeky trick and the lives of four young people are entangled in a mess.

The webtoon-adapted drama starts off with a very apt nod to its origin and proceeds to continue dropping surprises throughout the first two episodes. What may first seem like a typical take from any young adult novel is taken to the next level with Kim Sejeong’s stellar performance in both her avatars- Shin Ha Ri and as an imposter of her best friend, Jin Young Seo. She carries the drama with her fake identity and an overall energetic approach, leaving not one second of calm in the show. That only acts in her favor as she overrides any previous notions about her acting and wins hearts with her double-trouble personality.

Ahn Hyo Seop however misses the mark with his mean CEO attempt as his full cheeks add a rather cute touch. The story proceeds at an undemanding pace, often highlighted by the recurring fashion spells carried out by the leading ladies. Seol In Ah and Kim Min Kyu’s side story is one to be looked forward to as their characters present an edgy nature with unexpected humor dropping multiple times. VICTON’s Byungchan is an unattended talent, however his looks earn him a rightful place besides the leads.

Good for a watch with your friends as you rate the up-to-par fashion on the show, you might find yourself tucking a strand or two like Ahn Hyo Seop by the end of it. Depending on your inclination towards simple romance dramas, 'Business Proposal' may or may not be your pick.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 6 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to in March 2022 featuring ‘Soundtrack #1’ & ‘Pachinko’