Business Proposal’s Kim Sejeong & Ahn Hyo Seop smash their cover of ‘Love, Maybe’ OST

Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo have captured the hearts of the fans just as easily as they have fallen in love with each other. The actors playing these characters are the beloved pair of Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop who have obtained a special place in the hearts of the fans for the cliched but dizzying romance.

Kim Sejeong is a singer as can be known from her past endeavors as a part of girl groups I.O.I and Gugudan. On the other hand, Ahn Hyo Seop is a past idol trainee of JYP Entertainment and was also a part of group One O One. Notably, the two have honed their singing abilities over time.

So, when Kim Sejeong appeared on a radio show and was asked to promise something if the viewer ratings for the two’s ongoing program ‘Business Proposal’, also starring Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah, she decided on a duet cover. Reportedly, the sixth episode of the K-drama joyously crossed the mark, recording a total of 10.1% in nationwide ratings and has only grown since.

Fulfilling their promise, Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop sat down for a lovely cover of the OST ‘Love, Maybe’ that has been favored by the audiences for its melody. Check out the adorable cover video below.

At the brink of its finale airing this week, fans are really excited to watch how the story of Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo comes to an end.

