‘Business Proposal’ star Ahn Hyo Seop establishes own agency with manager

On May 2, it was announced that actor Ahn Hyo Seop has established his own agency called ‘The Present Co.’. Along with his manager who the actor has known since before his debut, the new agency will be a big step towards a brighter future. He has now been signed under the agency, which is also co-founded by him.

The company’s motto stands as, “The us who are living now and the joy of making today.” Previously, Ahn Hyo Seop was signed with Starhaus Entertainment. The co-founder of the agency has been the actor’s manager for a long time.

Ahn Hyo Seop debuted as an actor with ‘Splash Splash Love’ prior to which he had trained to become a K-pop idol with the members of boy group GOT7 under JYP Entertainment. He eventually moved to Starhaus Entertainment where he became a part of project group One on One alongside Kwak Si Yang, Song Won Seok and Kwon Do Kyun. After debuting and starring in a couple more supporting roles, he moved to a lead character in ‘Queen of the Ring’. His fame saw a rise after his portrayal in ‘Still 17’.

Following this, Ahn Hyo Seop impressed the viewers with his acting in ’Dr. Romantic 2’. His best and most loved role to date has to be in his latest drama ‘Business Proposal’ where he played a 3rd generation chaebol grandson and CEO Kang Tae Moo alongside Kim Sejeong. He is set to star next in the remake of the hit Taiwanese drama ‘Someday or One Day’.

