‘Business Proposal’ star Kim Min Kyu to lead upcoming web novel based drama ‘Holy Idol’

According to media reports on May 23rd, Kim Min Kyu has confirmed his appearance in the new drama 'Daeshinkan Rembrary' which is a drama based on the popular web novel 'Sacred Idol'. It is a fantasy romance drama that depicts what happens when the god of another world, Rembrary, is possessed by the body of an unknown idol, Woo Woon.

In the drama, Kim Min Kyu takes on the role of Rembrary, who wakes up in the body of a handsome idol after a battle with the demon king who has invaded another world. He is expected to captivate the hearts of fans by presenting everything from comic acting, which is struggling to survive as an unknown idol, to explosive romance acting.

Kim Min Kyu began his acting career in 2013, playing a minor role in Mnet drama ‘Monstar’, had notable roles in television series ‘Signal’ (2016), ‘Because This Is My First Life’ (2017), ‘The Rich Son’ (2018) and ‘Perfume’ (2019) and appeared in the variety program ‘Crime Scene season 3’ as an detective's assistant. Kim Min Kyu gained recognition for his career's first leading role through the historical drama ‘Queen: Love and War’ (2019-20) where he played Lee Kyung, the King of Joseon.

In 2020, Kim Min Kyu played the role of Kang Ji Wook in SBS drama ‘Backstreet Rookie’. In 2021, he appeared in ‘So I Married the Anti-fan’ which premiered in April on Naver TV. Later the same year, he played Joo Gyeok Chan – a cold-hearted North Korean agent, in the JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’. In 2022, Kim Min Kyu starred in the SBS romantic comedy drama ‘Business Proposal’ as chief secretary Cha Sung Hoon.

